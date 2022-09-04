Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor return to Mumbai with sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They have been together for more than a decade now, and after spending so many years together and having two kids, these two still manage to give us major couple goals. Their relationship and the way they handle their marriage are often talked about. Both Saif and Kareena are quite sorted when it comes to their relationship and that is something that fans love about them. Recently, the couple jetted off for a family vacation along with their kids and did not disclose the location.

Saif Ali Khan and family spotted at Mumbai airport

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are back in the city and got papped at the Mumbai airport along with their children Taimur and Jehangir. Saif sported a navy blue kurta, while Kareena preferred to opt for a zebra print top with dark pink track pants. However, the spotlight was primarily on cute little Jehangir, who seemed anxious while looking at the paparazzi and wondered what was happening around. The juniormost Khan was wearing blue jeans with a horizontal striped blue top. Taimur, on the other hand, walked confidently in style, at the airport. Sporting a vertically striped shirt of blue shades and violet colour track pants, he too got inside the car after coming out of the airport.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. This marks her debut on the OTT platform. Apart from this, she will make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller project. Kareena will also collaborate with Rhea Kapoor again.

Speaking about Saif Ali Khan, the actor will be seen in Pushkar Gayatri's Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan. He will also be playing a major role in Om Raut's Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon. It is safe to say that both Kareena and Saif have some really exciting projects coming up.

