Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Pataudi Palace’ is what dreams are made of; Let’s have a look at inside PICS

Pataudi Palace is absolutely royal and regal as it matches up to the exquisite lifestyle of Nawabs. Scroll further to have a look at this absolutely gorgeous palace.

is currently the man who owns the ancestral Pataudi Palace. Saif, Kareena, Soha, and Kunal like to spend time at this absolute heaven of a place. Pataudi has been a part of the conversation for decades now considering Mansoor Ali Khan, who also captained the Indian team for many years was one of the biggest personalities in the country. Tiger Pataudi was a looming influence in the direction Indian cricket took. The royals of Pataudi are second-generation film stars now considering Sharmila Tagore was one of the biggest stars of her era.

Saif Ali Khan entered the cinema business in the ’90s and became a nationwide popular star in a short span of time. Later his sister Soha joined the business and participated in some popular as well as acclaimed films. Since the royals are in a business that is heavily influenced by media, Pataudi palace found itself getting refreshed in the people’s minds. The family likes to spend a lot of time celebrating events or simply living in the huge property that is surrounded by greenery and has a wonderfully crafted period architecture.

Here are some of the inside pics of the Pataudi Palace that would transport you to the land of the royals:

Saif in a chat Midday mentioned how Pataudi Palace has not been inherited by him but bought back with the money that he earned from films. He said, “People have a certain fixed notion. For that matter, even [with] Pataudi [palace], when my father [Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi] died, it got rented to Neemrana Hotels. Aman [Nath] and Francis [Wacziarg] used to run [the hotel]. Francis passed away. He'd said that if I wanted [the palace] back, I could let him know. I said: I want it back. They held a conference, and said, okay, you have to give us lots of money!" The actor further shared, "The house I'm supposed to have inherited has been earned back through money from films. There is history, culture, beautiful photographs; and, of course, some land. It has been a privileged upbringing. But there's been no inheritance."

