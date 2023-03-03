Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor twin in black at Malaika-Amrita’s mom’s birthday bash; Karisma spotted: See PICS

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the popular Bollywood couple were spotted walking hand-in-hand, as they attended Malaika and Amrita's birthday bash. See PICS...

Written by Akhila Menon   |  Updated on Mar 03, 2023   |  06:33 AM IST  |  5.9K
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor spotted at Malaika-Amrita's mom's birthday bash (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the popular star couple of Bollywood usually stay away from parties and public events as much as possible. Both celebrated actors have always mentioned that they prefer to stay away from the party culture of the film industry as much as possible, and prefer to stay in the peaceful atmosphere of their home. However, the couple is often spotted attending events and parties with some of their close friends and family members, quite often. 

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan twin in black

The star couple, who attended the birthday bash of their close friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's mother Joyce on Thursday night, were seen walking hand-in-hand as they made an exit from the venue. As always, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan looked perfect together as they twinned in black outfits for the night. Bebo looked supremely glamorous in a black dress with metallic embellishment, as she posed for the paparazzi with her sister. She finished her look with dewy make-up, a pair of stilettos, a black clutch, and a free hairdo. Saif, on the other hand, looked handsome as always in a simple black kurta, which he teamed up with a pair of white pajamas, and brown leather shoes.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Saif and Kareena (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Karisma Kapoor (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Ritesh Sidhwani and his wife (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Karisma Kapoor spotted at the birthday bash

As reported earlier, Karisma Kapoor arrived at Malaika and Amrita's mother's birthday bash, with her younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Later, the actress was later spotted by the paparazzi, as she left the venue in her car. The celebrated actress opted for a floral-printed black dress for the night. She completed her look with smokey-eye make-up, a simple ponytail, a pair of black boots, a statement black clutch, and minimal accessories. Some other popular celebs, including renowned producer Ritesh Sidhwani and his wife were also spotted attending the event. 

