Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s sons Taimur and Jeh’s room was intruders’ first target during robbery; here’s how actor tried to protect his family: Reports
Intruders first targeted Taimur and Jeh’s room during a robbery at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s home. Saif was stabbed multiple times while trying to protect his family.
In a startling incident, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan suffered injuries during a break-in at his Mumbai home on Thursday. He is currently undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed by an intruder armed with a sharp object. The attack occurred as Saif shielded his family while assisting them down the stairs. Reports indicate that the burglary began in the room of his sons, Taimur and Jehangir, at their Bandra residence.
According to a Filmfare report, the intrusion at Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence began in the room of his and Kareena Kapoor's sons, Taimur and Jehangir. Surprisingly, the building’s security guard claimed not to have noticed any unfamiliar individual entering the premises.
Saif Ali Khan’s team revealed that the actor was assisting his family down the stairs when the incident occurred. Displaying quick reflexes, he stepped in to shield his loved ones, placing himself between them and the intruder.
In an official statement, Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, confirmed that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unidentified intruder at his Bandra residence and admitted to the hospital at 3:30 a.m. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are severe, with one dangerously close to the spine.
A team of specialists, including Neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Leena Jain, and Anaesthesiologist Dr. Nisha Gandhi, is conducting the surgery.
Dr. Uttamani stated that while the neurosurgery has been successfully completed, the plastic surgeon is still working on repairing the wounds. He assured, "Saif is out of danger. We will give a report in an hour."
The attempted burglary occurred at the Bandra home of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor around 3 AM. The thief is currently on the run, with police at the scene reviewing CCTV footage for clues.
