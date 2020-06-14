  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor in shock with Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise; Say ‘This is such terrible news’

As the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has left the nation heartbroken, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan mourns his demise.
6661 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2020 05:13 pm
Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor in shock with Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise; Say ‘This is such terrible news’Saif Ali Khan & Karena Kapoor in shock with Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise; Say ‘This is such terrible news’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s committed suicide in his Mumbai residence today. According to the media reports, the 34 year old actor was found hanging in his apartment. While his demise has left every shocked, it was reported that he was battling depression following which the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor took the drastic step. Needless to say, Sushant’s demise has highlighted the dark side of the glamour world. Ever since the news of the Kai Po Che actor’s demise surfaced, several celebrities took to social media to pay their last respect to the late actor.

Joining them, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also mourned Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and called it a terrible news. Bebo, who had made her debut on Instagram early this year, shared a heartfelt note from the Pataudi family. The note read as “This is such terrible news… Praying that you find peace Sushant… Strength to his family. Saif and Kareena.”

Take a look at Saif and Kareena’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Earlier, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Madhur Dixit, Sidharth Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani etc also paid their condolence on social media. His MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co star Kiara wrote, "Deeply saddened. My heart goes out to Sushant's family at this time. Reminiscing and cherishing every moment of our Dhoni shoot. Can’t believe this.. gone too too soon". To note, Sushant Singh Rajput has always been one of the most talked about actors. The actor made his acting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta and ventured in Bollywood with 2013 release Kai Po Che. He has given several hit movies in his career of around seven years which included Kai Po Che, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhicchore etc.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement