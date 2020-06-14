Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor in shock with Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise; Say ‘This is such terrible news’

As the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has left the nation heartbroken, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan mourns his demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s committed suicide in his Mumbai residence today. According to the media reports, the 34 year old actor was found hanging in his apartment. While his demise has left every shocked, it was reported that he was battling depression following which the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor took the drastic step. Needless to say, Sushant’s demise has highlighted the dark side of the glamour world. Ever since the news of the Kai Po Che actor’s demise surfaced, several celebrities took to social media to pay their last respect to the late actor.

Joining them, Kareena Kapoor Khan and also mourned Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and called it a terrible news. Bebo, who had made her debut on Instagram early this year, shared a heartfelt note from the Pataudi family. The note read as “This is such terrible news… Praying that you find peace Sushant… Strength to his family. Saif and Kareena.”

Take a look at Saif and Kareena’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput:

Earlier, celebrities like , Madhur Dixit, , Vaani Kapoor, , Kiara Advani etc also paid their condolence on social media. His MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co star Kiara wrote, "Deeply saddened. My heart goes out to Sushant's family at this time. Reminiscing and cherishing every moment of our Dhoni shoot. Can’t believe this.. gone too too soon". To note, Sushant Singh Rajput has always been one of the most talked about actors. The actor made his acting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta and ventured in Bollywood with 2013 release Kai Po Che. He has given several hit movies in his career of around seven years which included Kai Po Che, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhicchore etc.

