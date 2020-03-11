Saif Ali Khan keeps it casual in neon orange shorts and his banter with paparazzi on Holi is unmissable

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The actor looked smart as he was seen entering his building and waved out to the paparazzi. Check out his banter below.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted during Holi in their whites. Their photos were a treat for their fans as the couple were spotted with their son Taimur Ali Khan with a bit of Holi colours on their faces. Saif and Kareena were also spotted separately on Tuesday. And while Kareena stuck to her white outfit, Saif was snapped in two different outfits. One was his white kurta pyjama and another bright neon orange shorts, a grey T-shirt and a pair of sliders.

The actor looked smart as he was seen entering his building and waved out to the paparazzi. Saif also was seen with a pink tika on his forehead and finished his look with a pair of uber cool shades. Waving out to the paps, Saif also asked them about their Holi plans. He said, "Aap log Holi nahi khel rahe?" Saif's banter for a few minutes won many hearts on social media.

A fan also commented and called Saif 'a gentleman'. Whereas another compared his attitude to that of wife Kareena. "Such a good man ... just the opposite miss attitude“ Kareena". The actress faced flak on social media for not sharing a smile and clicking pictures with her fans outside her Bandra residence.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaanemann which performed decently at the box office. The actor has some interesting projects lined up this year.

