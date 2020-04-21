Saif Ali Khan lauds Kareena Kapoor Khan for Udta Punjab, Angrezi Medium: She thinks like a Hollywood star

Saif Ali Khan seems to be all praises for the diva of Bollywood and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan as he spoke about all things nice. Read on to know what did he have to say about her, her work, and more.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan have both been extremely supportive of each other and also, keep talking about the films they are working in. And during a recent chat amid the ongoing quarantine situation, the actor seemed to be bowled over her acting skills. He added how she always looked like a movie star and how she is on the sets, her level of comfort, and of course,e how it is easy to work, professional, quiet, and good.

Saif also spoke about Kareena's work in Udta Punjab adding how Kareena thinks like a Hollywood star. He went on to say, "Any actor who can give the main part in a film like Udta Punjab and do the other role because you think it is a good role for you, you are thinking like a Hollywood actor." He also spoke about Kareena doing a film like Veere Di Wedding where she is the lead and then goes back to playing a smaller role with a movie like Angrezi Medium.

Saif further added how Kareena is super cool and said how she encourages him to cook nice things and wear nice something during the lockdown. It is such things that always seem to garner our attention and of course, they also set major couple goals, be it how they are always encouraging of each other, or how they look just perfect every time they step out together.

Credits :India Today

