Saif Ali Khan lauds Taimur’s changed behaviour on Jeh’s arrival: ‘He makes his brother laugh a lot’

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second baby boy, Jeh Ali Khan, in the month of February this year. Post this, Kareena also turned author and launched her book namely, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. Her ultimate manual for mom-to-be included the experience of both her pregnancies. Now, it is husband Saif Ali Khan who is opening up about the elite couple’s life after welcoming baby Jeh in their life.

In a recent interaction with the Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan opened up on the changes that he has seen in elder son Taimur Ali Khan in the past few months. According to the Bhoot Police star, his elder son makes his brother laugh all the time. However, things have become quite noisy in their life and the actor explained how the elite couple's hands are quite full all the time. In addition to this, Saif is also scared while introspecting the ‘peace’ factor in his life.

During the chat, Saif Ali Khan said, “There is definitely a change in Taimur… he was the younger one and now he isn’t anymore. He is interested in zombies and armies and he makes his brother laugh a lot and usually (with) loud things. I think we are going to have our hands full.I am quite frightened as to where the peace and quiet portion is going to go with two boys.”

In terms of work, Saif Ali Khan was last seen alongside Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandes in the horror comedy movie, Bhoot Police. Currently, he has a slew of interesting projects lined up for him. The actor recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his upcoming mythological movie, Adipurush. Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Lankesh in this movie alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, he also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 in the pipeline with Rani Mukerji and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

ALSO READ| Saif Ali Khan gets candid: Says, ‘I didn’t get paid for Go Goa Gone; Horror comedy has a lot of potential’