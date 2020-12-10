Saif Ali Khan left astonished as paps slide camera under house gate for pics with Kareena Kapoor Khan; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were returning last evening after a stroll when the Adipurush star noticed photographers sliding the camera under his house gate to get pictures of him and his wife. The actor expressed shock and questioned the paparazzi over it.

Actor was left speechless yesterday when he noticed that the paparazzi had slid cameras under his house gate when he stepped out for a stroll with Kareena Kapoor Khan. While Saif and Kareena have always been under the lens of the paparazzi and the frenzy around them and their son Taimur Ali Khan has always been on the higher side, this time, the Adipurush actor was completely taken aback by the photographers' act. A video of Saif questioning them is now going viral on social media.

In the video, we get to see Saif walking with his wife Kareena towards his building. As he walks past the gate, the actor noticed how the paps had slid cameras under his house gate to get photos of him and Kareena. Astonished at it, Saif asked, "Cameras under the gate now?" Post he said this, Saif walked off and Kareena too did not react to it. Later, Kareena was snapped getting out of her car and she waved to paps while Saif went inside his house without a glance.

The actor raised questions at the photographers putting the camera underneath his gate. Interestingly, just minutes prior to it, Saif and Kareena were clicked by the paparazzi when they were getting out of the building. In those photos, Saif's new tattoo on his arm was visible.

Take a look at the video of Saif and Kareena:

Meanwhile, Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif and the announcement was made a few months back. Saif had expressed elation about the news and had said that they are looking forward to the new addition to their family. On the work front, Saif will be seen in Bhoot Police with , and Jacqueline Fernandez. Besides this, he also has Adipurush with Prabhas. Kareena, on the other hand, will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film will release on Christmas 2021.

