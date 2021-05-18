Saif Ali Khan looks adorably at Soha’s daughter Inaaya with Kunal Kemmu in Saba’s throwback PIC

Saba Ali Khan posts a throwback picture with Saif Ali Khan standing with Soha and Kunal as Soha is holding daughter Inaaya in her hand.

Saba Ali Khan often posts lovely throwback pictures chronicling the modern history of Pataudi’s heirs. In a recent picture that she posted on her Instagram account, prolifically bearded is soaking sun standing with his sister and brother-in-law. Saif is looking adorably at Inaaya, who was born only a month after Taimur, while Soha is holding her delicately and Kunal is being his cheerful self by Saba’s and pool’s side. The picture appears to have been taken at a luxury resort or it could be the Pataudi palace itself. The beautiful family is seemingly happy on a lovely morning surrounded by greens.

Saif is unarguably one of the most good-looking men in the Hindi film industry and he rocked a beard consistently for a year or two while he was making Sacred Games and Laal Kaptaan. Wearing a simple black t-shirt and keeping it simple in 'his' style, Saif is carrying the beard very well. Inaaya is looking quite younger than she is now and adorable. Complimenting mom Soha, who always dons a million-dollar smile, can light up a room with her seemingly positive vibe.

Take a look at the post:

Kunal has adapted to the Pataudi vibe like fish to the water and makes the frame more fun with his gregarious energy while Saba is standing at the corner of the picture quietly observing the moment, which is now chronicled into her Instagram library of unseen family pictures. Fans definitely get a kick out watching the family of royals now working successfully in showbusiness in their personal time that is not captured on celluloid.

Credits :Saba Ali Khan Instagram

