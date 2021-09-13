Saif Ali Khan looks like a carbon copy of Taimur in this THROWBACK pic with Sharmila Tagore

Whenever a child is born we often wonder that who does he look like, the father or the mother? Well, if we talk about and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan, many would find it confusing at this stage to tell who does he look like. But, today Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan posted a throwback picture of the chote nawab posing with mommy Sharmila Tagore when he was a kid himself and we have to say that he indeed looks like a replica of Taimur.

In the picture that Saba Ali Khan posted we can see a young Saif Ali Khan wearing a nice checks shirt and a trouser with his hands folded. From his hairstyle to his smile everything has a striking resemblance to that of his elder son Taimur Ali Khan. Sharmila Tagore looked like a true beauty in her white floral printed saree as she held her son from one hand. She had tied a bun and wore her sunglasses. Both mother and son smiled as they posed for the camera. Sharing this picture, Saba wrote, “Mother & Son Framed together…Forever”.

Take a look:

Talking about Saif Ali Khan’s work front, he is currently basking in the success of his recently released horror comedy Bhoot Police. The movie also stars , and Jacqueline Fernandes in pivotal roles.

Recently there were reports that Bhoot Police got leaked online within few hours of its release. Although neither Saif nor the entire team of the film has reacted to it.

What do you think of this throwback picture? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

