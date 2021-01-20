Saif Ali Khan looks forward to play a righteous cop in Vikram Vedha: I’ll have to find a way to make him fun
From portraying the role of a politician in Tandav to essaying the devilish role of Udaybhan Rathod in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan aces it all. Currently, the talented actor is shooting the last leg of his upcoming film Bhoot Police in Jaisalmer. Post pandemic lockdown, this horror-comedy was one of the first Bollywood films to go on floors. Now recently, while speaking with Mid-Day, Saif has spoken about resuming work post lockdown. He said, “Getting back to work was initially scary. The producers did their best to maintain a safe environment.”
He also talked about his upcoming venture Vikram Vedha and Adipurush. In Vikram Vedha, Saif will play the role of a cop. Talking about the same, Saif stated, "I will play an idealistic cop, so I will have to find a way to make him fun. But it will be a refreshing change to portray the good guy." Vikram Vedha is the official remake of the 2017 Tamil thriller. The film is expected to go on floors in mid-2021. Reportedly, Aamir Khan was to initially approached to play the role of Vedha; however, now, it is heard that the makers are in talks with Hrithik Roshan.
On the other hand, Saif will be also seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush, an adaptation of the Ramayana. Saif will be playing the role Lankesh, the larger-than-life antagonist, while South star Prabhas will essay the role of Lord Ram. Talking about playing a negative role, the actor said, “I have always enjoyed grey roles more than milky white characters. In Adipurush, I am playing the ultimate negative character. But, after a point, it gets depressing if you are constantly being wicked. I also worry about being repetitive.” His main idea is to channel different energies.
Also Read: Saif Ali Khan on embracing parenthood with Kareena Kapoor Khan: I’m excited about being a father again
Anonymous 1 hour ago
I get A6