Saif Ali Khan looks forward to play a righteous cop in Vikram Vedha: I’ll have to find a way to make him fun

In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for Bhoot Police, has spoken about his upcoming projects, Vikram Vedha and Adipurush.

From portraying the role of a politician in Tandav to essaying the devilish role of Udaybhan Rathod in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, aces it all. Currently, the talented actor is shooting the last leg of his upcoming film Bhoot Police in Jaisalmer. Post pandemic lockdown, this horror-comedy was one of the first Bollywood films to go on floors. Now recently, while speaking with Mid-Day, Saif has spoken about resuming work post lockdown. He said, “Getting back to work was initially scary. The producers did their best to maintain a safe environment.”

He also talked about his upcoming venture Vikram Vedha and Adipurush. In Vikram Vedha, Saif will play the role of a cop. Talking about the same, Saif stated, "I will play an idealistic cop, so I will have to find a way to make him fun. But it will be a refreshing change to portray the good guy." Vikram Vedha is the official remake of the 2017 Tamil thriller. The film is expected to go on floors in mid-2021. Reportedly, was to initially approached to play the role of Vedha; however, now, it is heard that the makers are in talks with .

On the other hand, Saif will be also seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush, an adaptation of the Ramayana. Saif will be playing the role Lankesh, the larger-than-life antagonist, while South star Prabhas will essay the role of Lord Ram. Talking about playing a negative role, the actor said, “I have always enjoyed grey roles more than milky white characters. In Adipurush, I am playing the ultimate negative character. But, after a point, it gets depressing if you are constantly being wicked. I also worry about being repetitive.” His main idea is to channel different energies.

