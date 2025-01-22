Saif Ali Khan meets auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana who took him to hospital after attack; here’s what happened during their interaction
Saif Ali Khan recently met Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto driver who took him to the Lilavati Hospital after he was attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai home.
An unfortunate incident took place at Saif Ali Khan’s house on January 16, 2025. The actor was attacked by an intruder and suffered multiple injuries. He was taken to the Lilavati hospital by an auto driver named Bhajan Singh Rana. Saif recently met Rana and also posed with him for pictures. The driver even shared details from their interaction.
In pictures shared by IANS on their X (formerly Twitter) handle today, January 22, Saif Ali Khan can be seen alongside Bhajan Singh Rana inside a hospital room. The actor was seen dressed in a white shirt and ice blue jeans with black shades. It was the same outfit Saif was spotted in after his discharge yesterday. One photo showed Saif sitting on the hospital bed with his arm around the auto driver.
Pictures of Saif Ali Khan meeting Bhajan Singh Rana:
