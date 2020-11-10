  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Saif Ali Khan now charges a whopping Rs 11 crore for projects? Report reveals details

A latest report suggests that Saif Ali Khan has reportedly upped his price and this rise is not by a few crores. Read on to know more.
2954 reads Mumbai
Saif Ali Khan now charges a whopping Rs 11 crore for projects?Saif Ali Khan now charges a whopping Rs 11 crore for projects? Report reveals details.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In the last few years, Saif Ali Khan is known for re-inventing himself and making a strong comeback in films and shows. From the path-breaking Sacred Games to films like Jawaani Jaaneman and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan has been busy more than ever before. The actor is currently in Himachal Pradesh's hill town Dalhousie shooting for a horror comedy with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.     

While new and exciting projects keep the actor busy, a latest report suggests that Saif has reportedly upped his price. And this rise is not by a few crores, but almost triple the amount. According to a report in Mid-Day, Saif has reportedly tripled his remuneration to a whopping Rs 11 crore per project. 

As per the Mid-Day report, Saif earlier used to charge around Rs 3 to 4 crore. However, despite not so many hit films, the actor has now upped his price to Rs 11 crore. Another twist in the tale is that if the actor's film heads for a digital release, then Saif's fees se a further rise. 

While he is currently shooting Bhoot Police in Dalhousie, Saif's next web series is Ali Abbas Zafar's Dilli. He will also be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside the OG Babli Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari Wagh. Fun pictures of the cast had also made its way to social media and sent fans into a flurry of excitement. 

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan enjoying farm life in Pataudi with Saif Ali Khan in these PHOTOS takes the internet by storm

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mid-Day

You may like these
Sara Ali Khan roots for her '#1 Dad' Saif Ali Khan by sharing the poster of Bhoot Police as it goes on floors
Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam leave for Dalhousie to shoot Bhoot Police; PICS
Bunty Aur Babli 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji & Saif Ali Khan can't keep calm as they wrap the shoot
Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant & Sharvari wrap up Abu Dhabi schedule; See Photo
Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sharvari’s film locks a release date
Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji to shoot a slick climax for Bunty Aur Babli 2 in Abu Dhabi; Deets Inside
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement