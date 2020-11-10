Saif Ali Khan now charges a whopping Rs 11 crore for projects? Report reveals details

A latest report suggests that Saif Ali Khan has reportedly upped his price and this rise is not by a few crores. Read on to know more.

In the last few years, is known for re-inventing himself and making a strong comeback in films and shows. From the path-breaking Sacred Games to films like Jawaani Jaaneman and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan has been busy more than ever before. The actor is currently in Himachal Pradesh's hill town Dalhousie shooting for a horror comedy with , and Jacqueline Fernandez.

While new and exciting projects keep the actor busy, a latest report suggests that Saif has reportedly upped his price. And this rise is not by a few crores, but almost triple the amount. According to a report in Mid-Day, Saif has reportedly tripled his remuneration to a whopping Rs 11 crore per project.

As per the Mid-Day report, Saif earlier used to charge around Rs 3 to 4 crore. However, despite not so many hit films, the actor has now upped his price to Rs 11 crore. Another twist in the tale is that if the actor's film heads for a digital release, then Saif's fees se a further rise.

While he is currently shooting Bhoot Police in Dalhousie, Saif's next web series is Ali Abbas Zafar's Dilli. He will also be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside the OG Babli Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari Wagh. Fun pictures of the cast had also made its way to social media and sent fans into a flurry of excitement.

