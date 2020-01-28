Saif Ali Khan on Ole Ole 2.0: I feel it’s remarkable that I could star in the remix of my own song

Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan which has been creating buzz for its entertaining trailer has now bagged the eyeballs after the makers unveiled the song Ole Ole 2.0

, who was last seen as Uday Bhan in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also starring and Kajol is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie, which has been creating buzz for its entertaining trailer, has now bagged the eyeballs after the makers unveiled the song Ole Ole 2.0. Ole Ole 2.0 is the recreated version of Saif’s 1994 classic number Ole Ole from the movie Yeh Dillagi. Soon after the song was unveiled, it went viral on social media and had clocked 1.7 million views in just 4 hours on YouTube.

Talking about Saif's approval on the recreated version of the Ole Ole, the actor said to HT that sometimes, one has to do what the production team thinks will sell or what the trend is. He feels it’s remarkable that he has been working for so long that he could star in the remix of his own song. In a way that was interesting, but then, he feels Ole Ole was probably best left where it is... It’s a great song for a time that has gone. To reinvent is not something he would have liked to do, but as he said, one has to listen to the marketing bosses.

Check out Ole Ole 2.0 here:

On speaking about valuing success over fame, Saif said, “Fame to me is being well known for various reasons. There’s a kind of fame you have when you come from a wealthy family, but, I feel, being successful is the key. In fact, being famous has been a hindrance for me. I like getting paid and I’d like to be wealthy through my work; being famous has never been important.”

Talking about Jawaani Jaaneman, the movie will mark the big Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F. While the Nawab of Pataudi plays the role of a flamboyant playboy, Alaya will be seen as his daughter in the movie. The movie also stars in a pivotal role. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman will be hitting the screens on January 31, 2020.

Also Read: Jawaani Jaaneman Song Ole Ole 2.0: Saif Ali Khan’s new version gets a mixed response from the fans

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More