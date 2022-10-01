Saif Ali Khan on being ‘recession-proof' amid economic crisis: ‘I don’t charge too much anyway’

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been promoting his film Vikram Vedha in full swing over the last few days. The film, which also stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, finally released today, and it has created quite a buzz. In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan talked about his post-pandemic life and whether the pandemic changed anything for him. The actor revealed that it was all the same for him, and in fact, it did not affect his salary demands as he doesn’t charge too much for his work anyway.

Amid the pandemic, there were reports about many actors slashing their fees or looking at a reduction in their salaries. However, Saif revealed that the pandemic didn’t affect him much- personally or professionally. In an interview with Indian Express, Saif said, “I don’t think anything has changed for me post-pandemic, even the pandemic wasn’t like an eye-opener for me, but I came across two types of people, some people who are okay with themselves, their lives and homes and books and music and locking down and all, then there where people who weren’t, maybe who lived a more exterior lives. I don’t know, but it wasn’t an eye-opener in a sense that oh this is what life is all about, spending time with family and all, I don’t know it was all the same for me."