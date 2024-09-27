Saif Ali Khan on court case against Adipurush also starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon; 'I don't know how real a problem it is'

Saif Ali Khan was seen in the role of Raavan in Kriti Sanon and Prabhas starrer Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, the film was subjected to a lot of criticism for the alleged misrepresentation of mythological figures. Reflecting on the same, the Race 4 actor mentioned he still doesn’t identify the real problem yet he knows the kind of roles he needs to avoid in the future.

During a recent interaction at the India Today Conclave, Saif Ali Khan was asked about the criticism and legal cases filed against him and the director Om Raut for Adipurush. The actor called them "a little unsettling," and recalled the decision taken by the court holding an actor responsible for what he says on screen.

He further expressed uncertainty about the severity of the issue, stating, "I don't know how real a problem it is. I know a lot of people are not free to say or do whatever they want. We all have to police ourselves slightly and be a bit careful; otherwise, there could be trouble.”

The Devara actor further underlined that while it is unsettling, it also makes him realize that there are certain topics like religion that one needs to stay away from. He asserted while there are many stories that they can tell, but they’re not "here to create trouble."

In addition to this, Saif’s role in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav also faced significant criticism for his role as a politician. The actor noted that he was "almost canceled" for it.

Talking about that experience, he said, "You learn that the next time probably not...if somebody asks me, 'Would you do the same job again?' knowing what I know now, I would say, 'No, it's asking for trouble.'," further adding that he is lucky to get a lot of offers and admits staying away from the areas causing trouble.

On a concluding note, Saif mentioned that their profession is to bring the whole nation together, irrespective of caste and creed.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently enjoying the release of his South debut film, Devara Part 1, which stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Going further, he also has Race 4 with Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline.

