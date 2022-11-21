Saif Ali Khan on Jeh's viral 'tantrum' Diwali PIC: 'Kareena makes us pose for them'

It is undeniable that Kareena Kapoor Khan has a strong social media game. From sharing updates about her upcoming projects, to sharing glimpses of her life with Saif Ali Khan and their two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan- Bebo shares the most interesting posts on Instagram, along with witty captions. Her pictures with family go viral in no time at all, and fans go gaga over their adorable kids Taimur and Jeh. Last month, on the occasion of Diwali, Kareena posted a few family portraits, one of which garnered the most attention. The picture showed Jeh throwing a tantrum, and fans found it so relatable and hilarious. Now, Saif Ali Khan has shared what happened behind-the-scenes and explained Jeh’s expression.

On Diwali, Kareena shared a series of pictures with Saif, Taimur and Jeh, with the caption, “This is Us From mine to yours… Happy Diwali friends Stay Blessed.” The last picture showed Jeh lying on the floor, refusing to pose for the pictures, while Saif, Kareena and Jeh looked amused by his expressions. Now, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Saif Ali Khan said that Kareena makes them pose for the family pictures, and while he and Taimur grudgingly agree, Jeh refuses to do so.

Speaking about the viral picture, and Jeh’s hilarious expression, Saif said, “My wife is the lady who makes us pose for these pictures. Taimur grudgingly agrees, and I also grudgingly agree, but Jeh is having none of it so we are laughing because we all are feeling like that. So we say let’s just take the picture like this because that’s how it is.”