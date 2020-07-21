Saif Ali Khan opens up on nepotism, star kids & as a producer, why he’d be happy to cast talented, fresh faces

Saif Ali Khan got talking about Nepotism as he said that acting is an amazingly democratic profession and to compare one’s struggle to another is not fair. Read on!

Although the word Nepotism gained popularity after addressed as the ‘flag bearer of Nepotism’ on Koffee With Karan, but recently, post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the word nepotism has again become the topic of discussion because fans of the late actor feel that Sushant’s career was sabotaged by Bollywood bigwigs because of which, the actor claimed his life. Now post Sushant’s demise, actors such as Abhay Deol, , Vivek Oberoi and others have come out in the open and talked about how Nepotism exists in the industry, and during an interview, when was asked about the same, he had said that acting is a democratic profession and it is unfair to compare one’s struggle to another in the industry. Talking about nepotism, Saif Ali Khan said, “All of us who have managed some success have mutual respect for each other. It’s an amazingly democratic profession and to compare one’s struggle to another and say one is more important is not fair.” Saif, further talks about the fact that the audiences, too, have shown interest in star kids and this fact is obviously exploited by producers.

Talking about star kids and Nepotism, this Jawaani Jaaneman actor dismissed it to be a ‘sinister conspiracy’ as he said that in his view, “it is not a sinister conspiracy. It’s business. This is a market place- nonjudgmental and democratic.” However, before signing off, Saif Ali Khan says that this debate on Nepotism will and should go on. Also, Saif added that as a producer, if he saw a talented, good-looking, and fresh face, he’d be happiest to cast them as they make economic sense.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman co-starring and Alaya, and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli opposite Rani Mukerji, and also, Saif will be seen in a guest appearance in Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

