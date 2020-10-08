Saif Ali Khan opens up on why he thinks Indian award shows are now a 'whole big tamasha'

Saif Ali Khan is also of the view that these award shows are an excuse for making money.

has always spoken his mind and never hesitated from calling out a spade, a spade. In a recent interview, the actor stated that he does not believe in Indian award shows anymore. He also addressed his own National Award which he received for Hum Tum and how a certain section of people thought he was undeserving.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Saif said, "Yes, I was seen to be undeserving of the few awards that I received earlier in my career, including the National award for Hum Tum. But I think over the years I’ve proven myself to be more worthy of recognition."

However, he doesn't believe in awards and called it a 'whole big tamasha'. He also recalled a certain episode that had happened with him years ago.

Saif revealed, "To be honest, I don’t believe in them. Some years ago I was called for an awards function. When I got there someone higher up in the organization told me, 'We wanted to give you the Best Actor award. But you know how it is. We’ll give you the award for Best Actor in a comic role'."

He added that after introducing a 'commercial aspect' to award shows it turned into a "whole big tamasha". Saif is also of the view that these award shows are an excuse for making money. "As I see them, awards functions are an excuse to make some money by performing on stage. If you have the intelligence,then you spend the money well. That’s what awards are worth as far as I can see. It’s not about pretending to be an art of a community.”

Do you agree with Saif? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Did you know Taimur Ali Khan is learning Spanish? Happy Kareena Kapoor Khan shares photos with his teacher

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×