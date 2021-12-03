Saif Ali Khan or Amrita Singh? Here’s who Sara Ali Khan falls back on for advice

Sara Ali Khan has made her mark in the film industry by giving us some incredible performances including Simmba, Love Aaj Kal 2 and others. She has gained a huge army of fan following not just because of her acting skills but also due to her kind nature. Sara has been quite an open book about her professional as well as personal sphere. She has also talked about her family and expressed how proud she is of her parents- Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Now in a recent interview with ETimes, Sara Ali Khan revealed who she falls back on for advice among her parents.

“It's always my mom. For anything and everything,” Sara said. Sara even talked about marrying a man who'll move in with her mom, Amrita Singh. “I can't even come to an interview without matching my bangles to my outfit with the help of my mother. Till my mom doesn't tell me, 'Please add green bangles to your hand because you have a chalak of green in that corner of your dupatta', I won't be able to step out for an interview. Meri aukaat nahi hai, mummy se door bhagne ki. Kahin bhi bhaag jao, ghar toh wahin jaana hai, roz (I am not capable of running away from my mother. Wherever I run away to, she is the home I have to return to, every day),” the Simmba actress said.

Talking about the work front, the actress is now set to appear in her next movie ‘Atrangi Re’ co-starring Akshay Kumar and south star Dhanush. The romantic drama, helmed by Aanand L Rai, will be witnessing digital release on 24 December.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan reveals her condition for getting married; Read Inside