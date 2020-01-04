Saif Ali Khan on paparazzi's attention on son Taimur: Luckily he has not gotten affected in some strange way

Saif Ali Khan's next Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set to release on January 10. Read on to know what he thinks about paparazzi's constant attention to son Taimur.

, who is gearing up for his next Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is on a promotional spree. For the unversed, he is playing the role of Udaybhan, a Rajput warrior who fought for Aurangzeb against the Marathas. After the trailer got released, cinephiles got quite excited for the movie, especially they like Saif's excited. The actor, during an interview with Bombay Times, the actor opened up paparazzi culture and does it affect him as shutterbugs click Taimur often. To which the actor said, "I would love it if Taimur could grow up just as a normal kid and be allowed to… Look, like you said we are really privileged and nobody is really complaining. I love the press, in fact, the press has been very kind to move away from our house; they used to be stationed right opposite here. Yes, they do give him attention. Luckily, he seems to be very sweet and normal, and he has not gotten affected in some strange way by it."

He added how he would be the happiest guy if his son Taimur was just an anonymous and normal kid. He asked why do people give kids so much importance and added whether they really deserve it. He stated how he is frightened and he would want him to be normal and ignored.

Check out the untold story of Saif Ali Khan:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set to release on January 10.

