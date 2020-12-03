Saif Ali Khan on playing Lankesh in Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush: It’s interesting to play a demon king

Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist in Adipurush which has been helmed by Om Raut and features Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in the lead.

is on a roll these days. After winning hearts with his cameo appearance in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara, Saif has an interesting line up of movies in his kitty. Amid this is Om Raut directorial Adipurush wherein the Nawab of Pataudi will be seen playing the role of lead antagonist Lankesh. The actor has been grabbing a lot of attention for the role and the fans are, undoubtedly, looking forward to watching Saif in this role.

Recently, during his interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Saif opened up about playing this role said that he is quite excited about playing the demon king. He further dropped hints about the character and stated that the team will make Lankesh humane and will try justifying his war with Ram to avenge what Lakshman did to his sister. “It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose,” he added.

Interestingly, Adipurush with mark Saif’s second collaboration with Om after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and is he is all praises for the filmmaker. Apart from Saif, Adipurush will also feature Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the role of Ram and Sita respectively. Other than Adipurush, Saif is also working on horror comedy Bhoot Police with , and Jacqueline Fernandez and Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

Also Read: Prabhas to shoot for Adipurush & Nag Ashwin's new project simultaneously: Reports

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Share your comment ×