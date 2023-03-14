Saif Ali Khan poses for Kareena Kapoor while Taimur and Jeh play with a giraffe in first pic from Africa vacay

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is a lovely wife and a doting mother to two boys, never missing a chance to spend time with her family. The actress along with her boys was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off for a family vacation and today she dropped the first picture from the vacation. The actress and her family are currently vacationing in Africa and this picture is proof of the fun they are already having.

Kareena Kapoor drops picture from Africa

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a lovely picture from her Africa vacation. This is the first picture from the trip and it features the three boys of Bebo’s life, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan. In the picture, Saif looks dapper in a light blue tee that he paired with blue denim ripped on his knees. He wore a beige-coloured cap and completed his look with white shoes. He seems to be posing for his wife but the kids seem more interested in looking at the giraffe that stands right in front of them. Both Taimur and Jeh look cute as they face their back toward the camera and look at the giraffe.

Check out the picture:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor recently returned from the UK after wrapping up Hansal Mehta’s thriller film. Apart from this, she has Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew alongside Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kriti Sanon. She also has Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vikram Vedha which also starred Hrithik Roshan. This film was loved by the audiences. After this, he has the Pan-India film Adipurush which stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh too.

