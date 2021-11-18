Saif Ali Khan on prep for Bunty Aur Babli 2: You can become that character at home without upsetting family

For Bunty Aur Babli 2, Saif Ali Khan admits he prepared diligently at home to grasp ticket collector Rakesh Trivedi's mindset, in addition to packing on the pounds. In an interview with Mid-Day, Saif revealed how the thrill of acting lies in being a character who isn't you. “It was quite a bit of flab… That was the point of the role, a middle-aged, slightly unhappy guy who has let himself go. Then, the character progresses to becoming fit, happy and adventurous. So, while prepping for the role, I let myself go in real life too. Becoming overweight wasn’t difficult,” Khan exclaimed.

Saif also added he was a bit complacent with exercises and ate whatever I wanted. However, when he had to lose weight, he got all serious about going to the gym, to burn those calories. His eagerness to bring Bunty back to life accelerated his makeover. Saif Ali Khan had to understand the character and give it his own twist.

“I was keen on playing a small-town hero. Earlier, romantic comedies with NRI, urban-centric characters were the trend. Today, heartland stories are [dominant].” The small-town backdrop wasn't the only thing that attracted the ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ actor to Varun V Sharma's film. Saif has had his fair share of gritty, edgy parts in recent years. A sluggish former con artist provided a welcome change of pace. He further added, “Rakesh is positive and nice, loyal to his wife, and a hero for the working man. Then, he gets a chance to have some fun again and gets renewed energy to lose weight, and have an adventure.”

Aside from the physical makeover, Khan claims he began preparing for the role at home, long before going to the set. He believes that if a person has the means, they can take on the role of that character at home without disturbing their family. Thus, he entered the role mentally and physically. However, he also mentioned that one needs to understand the multiple layers of the character in great detail as well. He concluded by saying that for him, the best homework is when he is in his costume.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will star Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film is all set to have its theatrical release on November 19, 2021.

