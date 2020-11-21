Saif Ali Khan quashes reports of cancelling his autobiography: Will be a tough balance of honesty and gloss

Recently, after Saif Ali Khan appeared in an interview, rumours of him cancelling his autobiography surfaced. However, now, in a statement to a portal, the actor has put the rumours to rest and mentioned that he is indeed working on his autobiography.

When had confirmed that he is working on his autobiography, fans were extremely excited about it. However, recently, reports came in that the actor may be planning to drop the idea as he was having second thoughts about it. During a chat show with Amanda Cerny and Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif spoke about it and since then, reports have come in that he may be planning to cancel his autobiography. However, now, Saif has put an end to all the rumours via his spokesperson and claimed that he is indeed working on his autobiography.

Claiming that he was only thinking out loud when he spoke on the show, the actor confirmed in a statement that he will work on it. As per TOI, Saif's PR released an official statement where the actor said that he is working on the autobiography which will be a balance of glossy and honest. The statement from the actor reads, "I am of course doing my autobiography. I was only thinking aloud. It will be a tough balance of honesty and gloss." Well, with this, surely the Laal Kaptaan actor has set the record straight about his upcoming autobiography.

I am of course doing my autobiography. I was only thinking aloud. It will be a tough balance of honesty and gloss. Saif Ali Khan

Meanwhile, when Saif had announced his autobiography, Kareena too had reacted on the news and said that she was 'petrified' about it and that she had told him that she will edit it first. Currently, Saif is in Dharamshala to shoot for his upcoming horror-comedy, Bhoot Police. The film stars , and Jacqueline Fernandez along with Saif. Besides this, Saif also has Adipurush with Prabhas. The actor also spent time with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan over Diwali in Dharamshala.

