Saif Ali Khan REACTS to backlash faced by Karan Johar: The truth is always complicated

The tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has reignited the debate of nepotism like no other. Amidst this, filmmaker has been at the centre of it all as netizens have lashed out at him for supporting star kids instead of real talent. In a recent chat with The New Indian Express, reacted to the backlash faced by Karan Johar and revealed what were his thoughts on the same. The actor, who had appeared on Karan Johar's controversial chat show Koffee With Karan with , even addressed the actress' scathing remarks when she called him the flag bearer of nepotism.

Reacting to Kangana Ranaut’s scathing remarks, Saif said, “I have no idea what Kangana was saying on Koffee with Karan because I don’t think like that. I mean if you come on to a show and if you've got an agenda prepared to kind of you know take the host down..my mind doesn't work like that. I don't understand. So I was a little surprised obviously. But these issues have absolutely nothing to do with me and I tend to find myself in the middle of them. Maybe I should think sometimes before commenting."

He went on to speak about the filmmaker and said, "As far as Karan is concerned, he has made himself a large symbol and because he has put on so many different hats..it seems like he’s attracting a lot of flak for it. Am sure it's not all deserved. The truth is always complicated. There’s much more to it but unfortunately people aren’t interested in that. They are just interested in symbols. He just happens to be a symbol for something at the moment that is not very popular. I hope the tide is over and better things that he is known for like a filmmaker and producer shines through."

