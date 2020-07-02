Saif Ali Khan REACTS to backlash faced by Karan Johar: The truth is always complicated
The tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has reignited the debate of nepotism like no other. Amidst this, filmmaker Karan Johar has been at the centre of it all as netizens have lashed out at him for supporting star kids instead of real talent. In a recent chat with The New Indian Express, Saif Ali Khan reacted to the backlash faced by Karan Johar and revealed what were his thoughts on the same. The actor, who had appeared on Karan Johar's controversial chat show Koffee With Karan with Kangana Ranaut, even addressed the actress' scathing remarks when she called him the flag bearer of nepotism.
Reacting to Kangana Ranaut’s scathing remarks, Saif said, “I have no idea what Kangana was saying on Koffee with Karan because I don’t think like that. I mean if you come on to a show and if you've got an agenda prepared to kind of you know take the host down..my mind doesn't work like that. I don't understand. So I was a little surprised obviously. But these issues have absolutely nothing to do with me and I tend to find myself in the middle of them. Maybe I should think sometimes before commenting."
He went on to speak about the filmmaker and said, "As far as Karan is concerned, he has made himself a large symbol and because he has put on so many different hats..it seems like he’s attracting a lot of flak for it. Am sure it's not all deserved. The truth is always complicated. There’s much more to it but unfortunately people aren’t interested in that. They are just interested in symbols. He just happens to be a symbol for something at the moment that is not very popular. I hope the tide is over and better things that he is known for like a filmmaker and producer shines through."
Anonymous 23 minutes ago
Stop talking Saif...we are not interested in your bulls*it...we are not interested in your wife...we are not interested in your sons...we are not interested in your daughter...we are not interested in your movies! Get lost now!
Anonymous 23 minutes ago
He is becoming as dumb as his wife
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
Lol bootlicker
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
Hhahaha . . . And here all seeds of nepotism one by one to show support to Karan Johar after they comr to know that he is upset on not receiving any support from the film industry. So flag bearers of nepotism like Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Sonakshi Sinha, Saif Ali Khan and many more chamche who only get work by chatoing the big banners are out once more doing what they are best at.
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
Kangana didnt bring the topic. Karan himself probed her and she came up with a brilliant answer, which is going to blow your ears for a few more years. It was not supposed to bring the host down, you yourself would not have done it to anyone (only nepo gang) in the industry because your wife belongs to karans gang and you have your kid being launched
Anonymous 29 minutes ago
Lol