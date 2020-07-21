  1. Home
Saif Ali Khan REACTS on being trolled for stepping out without masks with Kareena Kapoor & Taimur Ali Khan

After the lockdown was partially lifted, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were snapped walking at Marine Drive, however, soon after, the couple was massively trolled on social media for one, not wearing a mask amid the pandemic, and two, for stepping out with a three year old. Later, videos of Bebo and Saif had gone viral on social media wherein the cops were heard telling them that kids are not allowed and soon after, they were seen wearing a mask and today, in an interview, Saif Ali Khan was asked about being trolled for not wearing a mask and for stepping out with a three year old and to this, Saif had said that that was the only time they took Tim out since he was locked inside for so long.

Saif Ali Khan said that all three had their masks on but when the promenade looked empty and deserted, they took off their masks, however, soon when people started coming, they put on their masks and drove away. Saif said, “But as soon as we saw there were people and were told children were not allowed out, we put on our masks and drove away. That was not reported but it’s a fact that we have been responsible, law abiding citizens and stayed home all through the lockdown and even now only interact with a few family members.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman co-starring Tabu and Alaya, and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli opposite Rani Mukerji. Prior to the lockdown, the cast of Bunty Aur Babli had shot a portion of the film in Abu Dhabi.

