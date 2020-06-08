Saif Ali Khan reacts to police informing NOT to bring Taimur out with Kareena Kapoor Khan amid COVID 19 scare

A day back, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan stepped out to enjoy sunset at the Marine Drive. However, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor was reportedly informed by the Mumbai Police to not get the little one out amid COVID 19 scare.

A day back, many Mumbaikars stepped out to go for a stroll on Marine Drive and among them, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan also enjoyed the sunset by the sea. However, amid the COVID 19 scare, guidelines laid down by the government state that kids below a certain age should not head out. Keeping this in mind, reportedly, when a cop stationed at Marine Drive saw Saif and Kareena with little Tim outside, he went up to them and informed them about the same.

In a viral video, we can see Saif holding Taimur on his shoulder as he and Kareena head out to enjoy the sunset at Marine Drive. While the family was enjoying the breeze and Saif and Kareena were wearing masks, reportedly, a cop walked up to them and informed them that they are not to bring kids out amid the COVID 19 scare. In the video, we hear a voice telling Saif, ‘Chote Bachon Ki Bahar Nahi Lana Hai.’ On hearing this, the Laal Kaptaan actor also reacted.

Saif is seen questioning the cop back and saying, ‘Bahar Nahi Lana Hai?’ Post this, Saif and Kareena were seen leaving for home. Another video of Taimur sitting in his mom’s lap while playing in the car is going viral. In the video, Tim is seen enjoying the drive with his parents. Post this, photos of the duo taking a stroll on the road went viral. In the same, Saif, Kareena and Taimur are seen walking on the road without masks.

Here are the viral videos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur:

Amid the spread of COVID 19, the lockdown’s ‘Unlock 1’ was to begin on June 8, 2020. However, the government had laid down guidelines of the same and had made masks mandatory for stepping out. Not just this, kids and elderly people have been asked to stay indoors. Amid this, when Saif, Kareena and Taimur were seen strolling without masks, netizens were left surprised and many questioned them for not wearing masks with a little kid.

