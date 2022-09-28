Saif Ali Khan reacts to comparisons with R Madhavan: I hope I’m able to bring an interesting take
Saif Ali Khan at a recent media event opened up about being compared to R Madhavan ahead of Vikram Vedha's launch.
Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha is all set to release in a couple of days. The excitement amongst the fans is extremely high and everyone is waiting with bated breaths for the film to release. Well, both the stars are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film and they travelled to Delhi for a promotional event. During the media interaction, Saif opened up about comparisons with R Madhavan.
When asked if he is nervous or excited about the comparisons, Saif Ali Khan quipped that he actually welcomes the comparisons. The actor further added that he respects Madhavan immensely and that he did a great job. But, Saif further added that he knows there will be comparisons. “Somebody told me something once. We are called stars, and there is a whole galaxy of them. And the reason there are so many is that everyone is different. So, I hope I am able to bring an interesting take on it.” In fact, Saif says he himself looks forward to making those comparisons. However, Madhavan’s performance as Vikram was not a reference point for his portrayal.
Talking about his role, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he loved Madhavan in the film and said that the way Madhavan approached a scene in the film is different from how he did it. The Adipurush actor also said that he has never done a play but he can imagine that this is what must be happening when new actors come into a famous play.
Meanwhile, talking about Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.
ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha Box Office Preview: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer runtime, screen count & opening day