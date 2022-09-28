Saif Ali Khan reacts to comparisons with R Madhavan: I hope I’m able to bring an interesting take

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha is all set to release in a couple of days. The excitement amongst the fans is extremely high and everyone is waiting with bated breaths for the film to release. Well, both the stars are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film and they travelled to Delhi for a promotional event. During the media interaction, Saif opened up about comparisons with R Madhavan.

When asked if he is nervous or excited about the comparisons, Saif Ali Khan quipped that he actually welcomes the comparisons. The actor further added that he respects Madhavan immensely and that he did a great job. But, Saif further added that he knows there will be comparisons. “Somebody told me something once. We are called stars, and there is a whole galaxy of them. And the reason there are so many is that everyone is different. So, I hope I am able to bring an interesting take on it.” In fact, Saif says he himself looks forward to making those comparisons. However, Madhavan’s performance as Vikram was not a reference point for his portrayal.