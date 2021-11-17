Saif Ali Khan recalls a fan encounter of a woman barging into his house; Here’s how Kareena Kapoor reacted

Saif Ali Khan is quite busy these days and continues to remain in the limelight as he gears up for the release of his film Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji, Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor usually never hesitates in revealing his personal life. Well, recently during a chat with Rani, the actor revealed an incident where a lady had barged into their old house a couple of years ago. Saif and Kareena used to stay in that flat with their elder son Taimur and moved into their new abode on the arrival of their second son.

Saif Ali Khan in that chat recalled that he had got really scared when a woman once barged into his home. In the video that has surfaced on the internet, Rani Mukerji asked Saif if he ever had a strange or memorable encounter with fans. “A long time ago, someone wrote a letter in blood because there was a scene in Main Khiladi Tu Anari about that. Then I got a letter, ‘This is my blood’, which was a bit freaky,” he revealed. Saif also revealed how a woman rang the doorbell of his old house and the moment he opened the door, the woman barged in looked at him and said, “So, this is where you live?”

Rani wondered how the woman was allowed inside Saif’s building. He said, “I don’t know, she just walked straight up with a lot of confidence. She looked well-dressed and like nothing was wrong, so nobody stopped her. She rang the doorbell, she walked in. Both my wife and I are looking at her like… I got really scared and Kareena is like, ‘Aren’t you going to say something?’ I didn’t know what to say. I was thinking, ‘Do I even know this person?’ I said, ‘I think you should leave. What are you doing here?’ She said okay and then she turned around and walked out.”

