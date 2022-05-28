Saif Ali Khan recalls his cross-dressing look in Humshakals; Calls it ‘hideously embarrassing’

Saif Ali Khan is one of the actors in Bollywood who is known for his versatility and impeccable acting prowess. The Nawab of Pataudi, who made his debut with the 1992 release Parampara, has given us several hit movies in his career of over three decades. In fact, Saif has also played a variety of roles on the big screen and has never shied away from experimenting with his looks. Among these, Saif’s look in the 2014 release Humshakals grabbed a lot of attention. He was seen in a triple role in the movie and even ended up cross-dressing like a woman.

And now, in his recent interview with social media influencer Kusha Kapila, Saif has revisited his cross-dressed look from Humshakals. This happened when Kusha had shown him his different looks from his movies like Hum Tum, Go Goa Gone etc This included his cross-dressed look from Humshakals to which Saif reacted by saying, “Oh my god. Oh my god, Sajid (Khan), what did he do to us?” He then imitated the running style from the pic and said, “What is this running? It is hideously embarrassing”.

Furthermore, Saif also recalled a conversation with co-star Ritesh Deshmukh on the sets of Humshakals as they had cross-dressed for a scene. He said, “I remember we were discussing bust size and Ritesh said… I think he called me a tart and he said, ‘I’m not like you. I’m much more classy. I have nice little pert.’ He said ‘You’re just like a voluptuous…’”.

For the uninitiated, Humshakals, which also featured Ritesh Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta and Bipasha Basu, had tanked at the box office. In fact, Saif had even called the movie a mistake in one of his interviews.

As of now, Saif is creating headlines for the Bollywood remake of Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. Besides, he will also be seen in Om Raut’s much talked about project Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

