Saif Ali Khan recalls his nepotism experience: Even I have been a victim of it but nobody's interested in that

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most candid stars in Bollywood. In a recent webinar, Saif addressed nepotism in general and in Bollywood and said that there are many levels of it, be it favouritism or campism.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise sparked off the nepotism debate in Bollywood all over again. Netizens and fans of Sushant called out several names in Bollywood including , , and over nepotism. too accused award shows of not giving Sushant due credit for his work. Now, has also expressed his thoughts over the ongoing nepotism debate in a recent chat and shared that he too has faced nepotism but no one would be interested in it.

In a recent webinar with The New Indian Express, Saif spoke about nepotism in general and said that there are various levels of it. He quoted the French revolution and said that it addressed inequality and privilege. He said that there is inequality in India that needs to be addressed. He further said that there is an unfair situation in our country and not just in our country, all over the world the gap between people who are wealthy and those not getting chances is increasing. He said that there is inequality that is needed to be explored and addressed. Calling Nepotism, favoritism and campism as different subjects, Saif shared that even he has not been spared from nepotism but said that people would not be interested in it. He further expressed that he is happy to see people like Nawazuddin and Pankaj Tripathi have become popular and household names. He went onto say that the ugliest form of nepotism is when someone who is talented is replaced due to nepotism by someone who isn't that talented. Furthermore, Saif said, "I have heard Sushant himself say that ‘yes nepotism exists’ and that there are a lot of people who have made it through their own steam. And I think that is a struggle that is ongoing as long as people get a fair chance that seems to be the way of the world. I really think it's not ok to give people with a certain background chance over people who have more talent.”

Addressing nepotism and its levels, Saif said, “Nepotism in its purest form is something that even I have been a victim of. But nobody's interested in that. Businesses work like that. I am not going to take names but somebody's dad has rung up and said don't take him, take him in the movie. All that happens and it has happened to me. There is inequality in India that needs to be explored. Nepotism, favoritism and camps are different subjects.” Further talking about people from acting institutes making a name in Bollywood, Saif said, “More than ever I am really happy to see so many kids from institutes coming to the foreground. People like Nawazuddin and Pankaj Tripathi, I have seen them become household names.”

Meanwhile, Saif has been spending time at home with son Taimur Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan amid the lockdown. On the work front, he has had a good 2020 with success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman. He will be seen next in Dil Bechara that is Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film. He will be seen in a special cameo in the same. It releases on June 24, 2020.

Credits :New Indian express webinar

Share your comment ×