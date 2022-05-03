Saif Ali Khan recalls an old video about his favourite poets: I'm very proud of that interview

Saif Ali Khan has carved a niche in Bollywood. The talented actor has worked in almost every genre and fans have loved watching him on screens. Recently, Saif recalled one of his old interviews where he spoke about his favourite poets and said that he thinks he was 'on medication' back then.

In the old video, when Saif was asked about his favourite poet, the actor had said, "Hann (ya) Faiz and Ghalib." He hilariously had added, "I am talking totally rubbish. Meri dadi padti thi, mere abba padte hai. Ye koi umar hai in cheezon ko padne ka (My grandmother used to read them and my dad reads them. Is this my age to read such things)?"

Reminiscing the old times, Saif spoke to Zoom and said that he thinks he was on medication then. He added that he has not been completely mentally there sometimes. “At a certain age, you should be unpretentious and simple which I see in young Ibrahim (his son Ibrahim Ali Khan) also and I think that's nice. But to have the same attitude at a later age in life is not necessarily correct,” he shared.

Saif added that he is extremely proud of his interview as that's who he was. The ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actor added that he thinks he has been down to earth and quite a chill person, however, he has become more pretentious now. He feels that one certainly cannot be honest all the time, adding that it doesn't work.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will feature in the multilingual Adipurush, alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

