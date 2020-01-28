Saif Ali Khan REVEALS difference in raising Taimur, Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim; Says ‘Am little more patient now’

Saif Ali Khan is among the popular actors in Bollywood whose all set to play a cool dad in Jawaani Jaaneman. In a recent interview, Saif revealed the difference in raising Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan over the years. Check it out.

Among Bollywood stars, if there is one actor who has managed to leave an imprint on everyone with his effortless performances in films and web shows, comes to mind. His recent stint as Udaybhan Singh in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior left fans amazed and they loved him in a grey character. Now, as he gears up to play a cool guy who is forced to assume responsibility of a dad in Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif opened up about fatherhood and about raising Sara Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and .

In a recent chat with Mumbai Mirror, Saif Ali Khan opened up about the difference between raising his kids Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor mentioned that when he was bringing up Sara and Ibrahim, he was a bit more selfish as he was trying to make a career. On the other hand, Saif mentioned that while bringing up Taimur, he is much more patient. But, the Tanhaji actor also mentioned that one can’t replace their one child with another and neither can they differentiate between their kids.

Saif said, “The difference, I suppose, is that I’m a little more patient now, whereas when Sara and Ibrahim were young, I was busy trying to build my career. And since I didn’t really know what I wanted, I was a bit more selfish when it came to giving them more time. I’m still a bit selfish with my time, but I’m much more patient than I was. When we’re in London, we go to my friend Salim’s house. Everyone’s around, including the kids, and I can just sit and watch them run around.” On differentiating between Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim, Saif said, “I sometimes call Taimur Ibrahim or Sara; love is a funny thing with your children because, on one hand you can’t differentiate between them and on the other, you can’t replace one with the other.”

Meanwhile, Saif will be seen in Jawaani Jaaneman that will mark debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F in Bollywood. The film also stars and Saif is seen playing the ‘too young to be a dad’ kind of guy who ends up getting to meet his daughter. The trailer left fans in awe of Saif and the songs like Gallan Kardi and Ole Ole 2.0 are getting a lot of love. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani. It is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

