Saif Ali Khan reveals getting scammed in property deal: ‘Gave 70% of what I had earned’

Saif Ali Khan is one of the busiest actors and he is now all set to appear in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actor recently revealed that he once got scammed in a property deal in Mumbai. He opened up about it during a conversation with Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-star Rani Mukerji. He said that a few years ago he had invested about 70% of what he'd 'earned till that time’.

When Rani Mukerji asked if he had been scammed, Saif Ali Khan revealed, "I've been scammed myself, actually. It was all to do with property in Mumbai. So I bought something and they said 'You will have it in three years'. And I gave them lots of my money, about 70% of what I had earned till that time for this lovely big thing."

He further added, "I still haven't got it. I'm gonna get it I hope very soon but now that pandemic." Rani then asked if it was the house Saif was staying in now to which he replied, "No, no, no. It's an office space."

The Race 3 actor also revealed a strange encounter with a fan and how he got “really scared” when an unknown woman once barged into their ‘old flat’ a couple of years ago.

Talking about the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in Bunty Aur Babli 2 in which he will play the character of Rakesh Trivedi aka Bunty and Rani Mukerji will essay the role of Babli.