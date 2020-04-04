Saif Ali Khan REVEALS he is coaxing Kareena Kapoor Khan to give him yoga lessons amid quarantine; READ ON

Saif Ali Khan reveals that he is coaxing wifey Kareena Kapoor Khan to teach him yoga during quarantine. Read on!

We all know that the entire world is grappling with the Coronavirus outbreak and ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens of the country to stay indoors, and has announced a nationwide lockdown, aam-junta and B-town celebs, alike are spending time indoors and in self-isolation. Thanks to social media, we are quite aware of what, say for example, , Vicky Kaushal, , , or other actors are up to during the lockdown, and although Kareena Kapoor Khan manages to share updates on Instagram but we’d still love to know as to what does a day in the household of and Kareena Kapoor Khan look like, isn’t it? And so, during an interview, Saif Ali Khan opened up on how he is spending his days in quarantine.

To begin with, Saif Ali Khan said that it is imperative to know how to spend time at sea and adapt to the changes in lifestyle that comes from being shut in because even sailors suffer from cabin fever. Moving on, Saif Ali Khan, talking about his daily routine amidst quarantine, revealed that he wakes up early in the morning, and makes sure to exercise and he is glad that fortunately, they have a treadmill at home. But what is amazing is that Saif Ali Khan has been “coaxing Kareena Kapoor Khan to give him some yoga lessons. Well, we’d love to be treated to pictures of Bebo and Saif doing yoga together, isn’t it?

Furthermore, Saif Ali Khan reveals that besides running on the treadmill, another form of workout is running and chasing Taimur Ali Khan around the house, which also accounts for a good workout. Well, we totally agree to it because running after a toddler is one of the best forms of cardio, isn’t it? Moving on, this Chef actor got talking about making the best use of the quarantine by teaching Taimur how to do gardening, and plant seeds. Saif Ali Khan recounts how he remembers seeing his grandmother prune and craft roses and now the tables have turned as he is explaining the concept of growing plants to Taimur, and “teaching him how to press the seeds into the muds in the pods and pour water and then wait for the seedlings to peep out.” Before signing, off, Saif Ali Khan reveals that since there are no shootings, and Saif and Bebo are home, and therefore, his son is having a blast with both parents around all the time. That said, while his day starts with working out and running after Tim Tim, towards the evening, Saif Ali Khan loves to read magazines and newspapers online, and also some plays of Shakespeare and classics like Crime and Punishment, War and Peace, and this Tanhaji actor revealed that he is also taking some guitar lessons online. Plus, the best part about social distancing, as Saif speaks, is the fact that he is getting time to brush up his culinary skills. On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, and next, he will be seen reuniting with Rani Mukerji for the sequel to Bunty Aur Bubli

Check out Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's photo gardening at their house here:

