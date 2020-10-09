Saif Ali Khan REVEALS he’d like Taimur Ali Khan to be an actor and we couldn’t agree more

Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli co-starring Rani Mukerji.

Besides Kareena Kapoor Khan and , their first child- Taimur Ali Khan is a sensation. We say this because whenever this little munchkin steps out of his abode or mommy Kareena Kapoor posts his pictures on Instagram, #TaimurAliKhan starts trending online. Now knowing everyone’s craze with Tim, we are sure people keep speculating as to what will Taimur grow up to be like. Now when Kareena used to judge a dance reality show, she had revealed that she would want Taimur to become a cricketer, however, looks like, daddy Saifu has some other plans up his ante.

Well, during a recent interview, when Saif Ali Khan was asked as to what would he want Taimur to become when he grows up, Saif Ali Khan said he want like him to be an actor. Reacting to Taimur's insane popularity, Saif Ali Khan said, “I hope he finds a nice job when he grows up", adding, "I hope he keeps it up on the Friday of his first release. I’d like him to be an actor.” Well, we are sure that if Taimur becomes an actor, he’d be a smashing one at that.

That said, currently, Kareena, Saif and Taimur are at their Pataudi palace as Kareena resumes the Delhi schedule of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Soon, Taimur will have another sibling because as we speak, Kareena is 5 months pregnant with her second child. Also, recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that her son Taimur is learning Spanish because she took to Instagram to share photos of Tim with his Spanish teacher.

