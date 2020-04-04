Saif Ali Khan reveals he is scared after listening to mom Sharmila Tagore’s thoughts amid Coronavirus lockdown

Saif Ali Khan is currently in Mumbai with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur while his mom Sharmila Tagore and sister Saba Ali Khan are in New Delhi. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star shared that he is worried about his mom amidst the lockdown.

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Actor is spending time at home in Mumbai with Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. However, owing to social distancing, the Tanhaji star cannot meet his sister Soha Ali Khan who is in Mumbai or his mom Sharmila Tagore and other sister Saba who are in New Delhi. Amidst the pandemic, like everyone else, Saif also is worried about his mom Sharmila Tagore and his sister Saba as they are far away from him in New Delhi.

In a recent chat with Mumbai Mirror, Saif revealed that his mom Sharmila’s thoughts are a cause of his worry as she has been talking about having lived a full life with no regrets. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor shared that his mom has suddenly become very wise and that is scary for him in the midst of a global pandemic. Saif even mentioned that his sister Saba is a bit miffed with him but he mentioned he misses mom Sharmila and her dearly.

Talking about his mom Sharmila’s thoughts, Saif said “I do worry about my mother, but she is suddenly sounding extremely wise, saying she has had a full life and has no regrets. It’s scary, listening to such stuff. She believes we knew about this happening well in advance and kept the news from her. I’m also not getting to see my other sister (Soha) these days, but we call each other often. When on a voyage, you do cut off from everything and everyone.”

Due to Kareena’s Instagram debut, fans often get a glimpse of Saif from his house but amidst the lockdown, the actor is only spending time at home with his wife and son Taimur. Saif shared that he is taking this lockdown period as a voyage of a ship and hence, one can see everyone from far but cannot go on the shore. Meanwhile, recently, Kareena shared a photo of Saif and Taimur gardening at their home in Mumbai amidst the lockdown and it went viral on social media. Saif, Kareena and Taimur also contributed to the PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra CM’s relief fund for COVID 19.

