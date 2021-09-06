Saif Ali Khan reveals he stopped reading things about himself online after Kareena Kapoor's advice: I'm off it

Among the celebs who often face scrutiny on social media, star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and have often been in the headlines. Amid the criticism and trolling on social media that comes from time to time, Saif recently revealed that it was Kareena's advice that helped him to tackle such things. In a new chat, Saif shared that there was a time when he used to look himself up online and read things that would upset him. At that time, it was his wife Kareena's advice that came in handy.

Talking about social media and trolls in a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Saif shared that on social media, the thing that is most dangerous is the 'anonymity'. He said, "People throw a lot of violence around and stuff like that. So it can get a little wrong." Further, Saif revealed that he had stopped himself from reading things about him online after Kareena's advice over it. Kareena, who is on social media, adviced the Adipurush actor to 'stop' googling himself up.

My wife told me,’ you know what just stop doing it’. I had stopped for a while Saif Ali Khan

"I don’t read it. I am off it and It is really cool. Because it also helps me focus, it can get addictive you know. I can google myself and start checking out what I said when and then I read something I don’t like and it spoils my mood. My wife told me,’ you know what just stop doing it’. I had stopped for a while and I really started saying what do I do," revealed Saif.

Meanwhile, last month, on Saif's 51st birthday, he along with Kareena and sons Taimur and Jeh, travelled to the Maldives for a getaway. While Saif is away from social media, Kareena, who is on Instagram, kept sharing adorable glimpses from their family vacay with fans. On the work front, Saif is gearing up for the release of Bhoot Police. The film stars him along with , and Jacqueline Fernandez. It will release on September 17, 2021, on Disney+Hotstar.

