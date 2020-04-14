Saif Ali Khan reveals he told Sara Ali Khan 'you have to go through this' post Love Aaj Kal failure

Saif Ali Khan got talking about Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal not doing well at the box office and here's what he had to say about holding her hand through the failure.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal was one of the most awaited releases of 2020 and while the two were to share the screen-space for the first time, they became popular long before that, courtesy Sara's statement about Kartik on Koffee With Karan. However, the movie failed to get numbers or impress the audiences and opened up to a rather mixed response. However, both Sara and Kartik took it upon their stride to accept what is.

And in a recent interview with Sara's father, , he was asked about his reaction to the movie not doing well. Saif went on to say how he did message her to check if she is alright but added that it is a romantic and nice fatherly notion to hold your daughter's hand through a hardship, however, he did say that he did not think it was needed. He further added that she is tough and smart and she gets things. He revealed how he told her, 'you have to go through this.'

Saif also went on to add how he wonders if he would talk to his mother about his failure on the professional front and said how she hasn't really talked about it and added that parents want to help and they are here. However, he did say that this is something one has to go through on their one and sometimes, it is good to have a reality check. He concluded by saying that one shouldn't want to be the kind of an actor who hasn't seen success ever and can't walk when it happens.

Credits :Film Companion

