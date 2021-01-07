Saif Ali Khan reveals he was mentally & professionally in 'bit of a ditch', reveals how he get out of it

In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan revealed that not too long ago he was in a 'bit of a ditch' professionally as well as mentally. Read on to know more.

has an exciting lineup of projects for 2021. From his second web series Tandav to the mega project Adipurush alongside Prabhas, the actor has reinvented himself and is lapping up more projects than ever. But dabbling multiple projects wasn't always the case. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Saif revealed that not too long ago he was in a 'bit of a ditch' professionally as well as mentally.

The actor said, "Honestly, I believe I have worked very hard. I was in a bit of a ditch, mentally and professionally. I managed to get out of that. It is like climbing a mountain. I feel like I am on base camp 1 and we have made progress but there is a long way to go. The ropes are set, the boots are tied, and we have got our sights on the hill and we are climbing."

Speaking about his upcoming horror comedy with , Saif added, "There is a really nice line up. I am super excited Bhoot Police is finally, 80% complete and it’s a dream role for me. We really had a good time doing that."

Revealing how work and choosing the right scripts helped him overcome that feeling of not being in a good space, the actor said, "It has not been particularly easy. The work has been fab, a lot of people have been super supportive and it’s nice. Because it is the only thing that has gotten me out of that feeling. Just by working hard and choosing the right scripts. People have also supported me by offering me those parts."

Saif's second web series Tandav will be releasing next week and the actor is all set to take us by a surprise in his political avatar.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

