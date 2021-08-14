Saif Ali Khan REVEALS he will be taking over Jeh’s responsibility after Kareena steps into the shooting again

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently released her new book detailing the experiences she has had during her two pregnancies. In the book, Kareena revealed her son’s full name Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena candidly wrote about several things in the book candidly including the time when she had complications prior to Taimur’s delivery. Kareena also went onto write about the differences in personalities she sees in both her sons. She called Taimur to be a bit flamboyant while she noticed that Jeh is a bit more quieter. Kareena also mentioned that Taimur looks more like Saif while Jeh looks like her.

Saif Ali Khan had also written a wonderful note about Kareena in the book. Saif went onto mention that he will be taking over the responsibilities of his younger son Jeh from his mother when Kareena goes back on the floor later this year to start shooting again. Kareena has recently announced that she will be turning a producer and collaborating with Ekta Kapoor on a venture. Saif wrote in the book, “Later this year when she goes back to shooting for a movie, I will have finished a couple of assignments and will happily take over Jeh. It’s a question of what’s important to both of you”.

Saif further wrote, “She loves her job and she’s good at it. It permeates her life. It makes her a happy and confident mother, and her children sense that. She finds happiness in her work, her two children, in me. And she has done everything she wants to do - no matter how hard or impossible it has been. She truly is amazing”.

