Saif Ali Khan reveals how Kareena Kapoor Khan changed as a mother during both the pregnancies

Kareena Kapoor has been a proud mommy of Taimur and Jeh, and she is over the moon after embracing motherhood. And while Bebo has recently unveiled her pregnancy bible, revealed how she has changed as a mother during both pregnancies. Saif stated how Kareena did everything with Jeh which she had found hard during her first pregnancy.

In the book, Saif mentioned, “I have seen Kareena grow from a highly strung woman (which is good for the job) to a grounded and mature woman. And she has changed as a mother too through her two pregnancies. When she had Taimur, she was wary of certain things. She didn’t know how to pick him up, to soothe him. I carried him more and am still very connected with him, though he is very close to his mom. With Jeh, Kareena is very different, more maternal. She holds Jeh, calms him, distracts him – she does everything she found hard the first time. It’s almost like she’s become another person. I suppose the lesson is to be patient with yourself.”

Meanwhile, Kareena who is quite active on social media, often treats fans with adorable pics of Taimur which never fails to take the internet by a storm. However, the Pataudi couple has managed to keep the identity of the youngest Pataudi prince a secret and the Tashan star often teases fans with a glimpse of him in her Instagram posts. Speaking about the work front, Bebo will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which is the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

