Saif Ali Khan reveals how son Taimur Ali Khan is reacting to COVID 19 lockdown; Calls him his silver lining

Saif Ali Khan, who is practising self quarantine with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, revealed that the little munchkin is quite happy to have his parents at home with him.

India has been witnessing an extended lockdown these days to combat coronavirus outbreak in the country and this lockdown has got us all locked in our homes. Be it a commoner or a celebrity, everyone has been yearning to step out of the house and are counting days for the same. However, this isn’t the case with Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan who seems to be enjoying every bit of this ongoing quarantine break of his parents.

During his recent conversation with India Today, the Nawab of Pataudi revealed that his little prince is quite elated over the fact that his parents are home these days. Saif also revealed he is making the most of his quarantine by spending time with little Tim Tim as they indulge in some painting session. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior even called his son a silver lining in this intense situation. “He's just happy to have his parents around and that gives us a lot of positivity. We paint and spend time with each other as a family, and that's, like I said, a silver lining in this lockdown,” Saif was quoted saying.

Furthermore, the Kal Ho Naa Ho star also emphasised that while he is spending time with his family, he feels that people should remember that it isn’t a holiday but a war instead. Saif asserted, “My Thoughts are with those less fortunate. As actors, nothing much has changed, we usually spend time alone, by ourselves. The silver lining is having Taimur Ali Khan. There are 150 things to do. But it's important to remember that it's not a holiday, we're all actively fighting a war. We hope that people can work together to make it better.”

Credits :India Today

