Saif Ali Khan reveals ONE thing that could tempt him to join social media; Talks about Vikram Vedha’s failure

Bollywood celebrities often give fans a sneak peek into their lives through images and videos that they share on Instagram. Social media platforms are also one of the ways for celebrities to interact with their fans. However, a few Bollywood stars such as Saif Ali Khan , Ranbir Kapoor, and others have stayed away from social media. Now, in a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan spoke about why he has no wish to join any time soon. He also broke his silence on his film Vikram Vedha ’s failure at the box office.

While speaking to CNBC-TV18, Saif Ali Khan said that he is a very photogenic person and has tonnes of pictures because he likes to record and document things. However, he said that he cannot share them because people give him different suggestions about whether he should post the pictures or not. According to Saif, it becomes too dishonest. “I could share but people say don't share this, don't share that. I will have to talk to some manager to manage my account before I… (post it). They say this is too politically incorrect. So there is no point, it just becomes too dishonest. Then I will have 100000 people saying - can you post this and do that. I don't want to get trapped in that,” he said.

However, he revealed that there is one thing that can make him join social media one day. When informed that revenue can be generated through social media, Saif replied, “The only thing that would tempt me to do it, would be money.”