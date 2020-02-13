Saif Ali Khan REVEALS Rani Mukerji’s special dating tip for his relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan

In the recent episode of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show, her husband Saif Ali Khan reveals important dating advice he got from Rani Mukerji and it is what every millennial couple must read:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much popular show What Women Wants is in its second season now and the show is coming with some interesting guests. But this time Bebo decided to surprise the audience with her new guest. Ahead of the Valentine’s Day, Bebo invited her husband to make his debut on the diva’s chat show and the duo made some interesting revelations together. From role plays to contemporary relationships to being idolized as perfect couples, Saif and Kareena’s conversation spoke volumes about the oh so perfect bond.

Interestingly, during their conversation, Kareena quizzed Saif if the two have any roles defined for themselves in their marriage as they both are married. Responding to the question, Saif recalled important dating advice given by Rani Mukerji while he had started dating the Heroine actress. The Mardaani star had advised Saif to imagine being in a relationship with a man. Confused? The Jawaani Jaaneman actor explained it saying, “Don’t get into the gender of it, treat it like two people who are equal, like you’ve got two heroes in the house, two people who are working and then you will have no problems.”

Kareena was quite impressed with Rani’s advice and so are we. After all, it is advice every millennial couple need.

Meanwhile, Bebo’s fans have another reason to rejoice today as the makers of her upcoming movie Angrezi Medium have unveiled an interesting trailer of the movie. Starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan in the lead, the movie is slated to release on March 20 this year.

Read More