Saif Ali Khan REVEALS the reason for not giving Kareena Kapoor a haircut during lockdown like other couples

When the COVID 19 lockdown was imposed last year and even this year in wake of the pandemic, the Bollywood couples were seen coming up with different ways to keep the fans intrigued and spend time together. Amid this, several celeb couples were seen turning into personal hair dressers for their partner and gave DIY haircuts. However, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan was one of the couples who didn’t follow the trend. Interestingly, the Nawab of Pataudi recently opened up on the same and revealed the reason why he didn’t try any DIY haircuts on Bebo.

During his recent appearance on Feet Up With The Stars Saif said that he can’t afford to mess with the Jab We Met star’s hair and even called his wife a national treasure. “I think she would stab me. It would be very unprofessional for me to try and cut her hair, she is a national treasure. We are still working, we can’t mess around with each other’s hair. She can mess around with mine but luckily, she hasn’t,” the Tandav actor was quoted saying.

For the uninitiated, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been married since October 2012. While the couple had 4 year old son Taimur Ali Khan, they had welcomed their second son early this year in February. While Saif and Kareena have managed to keep their son’s identity a secret so far, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor revealed that the couple has named their son as Jeh.

