Saif Ali Khan REVEALS son Taimur Ali Khan baked a cake for him and Kareena Kapoor Khan; Watch

The 'Sacred Games' star revealed that Taimur has taken a keen interest in cooking and recently baked a cake for them. Check it out.

has been treating the audiences to some great on the big screen as well as on the small screens. The actor was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman and managed to leave an impressive mark at the box office. Apart from his films, the actor is often spotted out and about in the city with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. The paparazzi who has taken an active interest in their lives, are often seen surrounding the trio. In a recent interview, Saif was asked if he was scared of Taimur's popularity. But the actor simply laughed it off and said he does not understand why is everyone so interested in his kid.

The 'Sacred Games' star also revealed that Taimur has taken a keen interest in cooking. Yes, you heard that right. All of 3, Taimur recently baked a cake for his parents. When asked if he cooks for Taimur at all, Saif told Mashable India, "He cooked a cake for us yesterday."

The actor then went on to show a picture of Taimur with the cake on his phone and as usual the young one looked adorable as he posed with it. Speaking about food, Saif also called up Kareena during the interview to ask which was their favourite Chinese restaurant in the city. The actor also went down memory lane and spoke about his growing up days in Mumbai and his favourite spots to hang out in the city.

Check out the video below:

Credits :Mashable India

Read More