Saif Ali Khan REVEALS Taimur Ali Khan doesn’t like being photographed: Why would a kid enjoy all the flashes

More than​ , , or others A-list actors, the paparazzi seems to be obsessed with and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan. Why? Because one, he is clearly one of the cutest kids on the block and so, whenever this little munchkin steps out for his evening walk or play time with Inaaya, the paparazzi follow the child so much so that now, Taimur even recognizes the paparazzi and waves at them, sometimes.

Since the past few days, the paparazzi are having a field day because Taimur Ali Khan has been making a lot of public appearances- from attending Kapoor’s Christmas bash to attending birthday parties to getting papped at the airport as he left with mommy and daddy for his New Year vacation. Now in a recent interview, Tanhaji actor Saif Ali Khan and doting father to Taimur opened up on the paparazzi as he said that Taimur is photographed way too often but even though he waves at the paps, but as a matter of fact, Taimur doesn’t like being photographed. Saif said, “He doesn’t enjoy it, why would a kid enjoy all the flashes?”

Furthermore, Saif went on to say that the paparazzi that would often be stationed outside his house to capture Taimur, but after a recent incident when Saif schooled the paps, they have now stopped the practice. “It (paparazzi) has become a part of our life at some places but outside the house when they were parked, it was becoming a kind of nuisance to the neighbours,” shared Saif. Also, Saif is glad that the paparazzi are no longer stationed outside his house to click Taimur but the actor also hopes for that at public places, too, they should go easy on the kids. On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-starring and Kajol.

